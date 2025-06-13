Rising School Shootings in Europe Spark Calls for Stricter Gun Laws

The recent surge in school shootings across Western Europe is prompting governments to implement stricter gun control and enhance social media monitoring. This escalating trend, once predominantly an American issue, has seen European nations grappling with its implications.

Austria and Sweden recently endured significant tragedies, leading to swift political actions echoing the call for tighter gun legislation. These moves aim to mimic the legislative efforts made in other parts of Europe, underscoring the urgency of addressing gun violence.

Experts say this troubling pattern mirrors past U.S. incidents, spurred by the notoriety such actions achieve via digital platforms. As European policymakers navigate this challenge, they face hurdles from entrenched cultural attitudes towards gun ownership.

