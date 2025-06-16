Controversy Over 'Talliki Vandam' Scheme: 20 Lakh Beneficiaries Excluded

YSRCP leader and former fisheries minister S Appalaraju on Monday accused the TDP-led NDA government of excluding 20 lakh beneficiaries from the 'Talliki Vandam' scheme, designed to provide Rs 15,000 annually for each eligible school-going child.

Appalaraju claimed that the state government has been omitting these beneficiaries since last year. The scheme, which began on June 12 for the academic year 2025-26, aims to assist over 67 lakh students statewide. However, discrepancies between state and Central government data have led to serious allegations.

Appalaraju alleged that Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh fudged figures to manipulate the scheme, with significant disparities in student numbers. Central data reported over 87 lakh students for 2023-24, while the state lists only 67 lakh. Inquiries about the allegations elicited no comment from the ruling TDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)