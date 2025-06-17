Unity in Diversity: India's Language Challenge and Educational Transformation

India, as emphasized by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, must unite and not let linguistic differences become a divide. He appealed to the people to focus on the country's future and move beyond current disagreements.

At his speech at Pondicherry University, Dhankhar stressed India's standing as the most aspirational nation. Highlighting India's wealth in languages, he underscored the global importance of Sanskrit and 10 other classical languages, advocating for unity through inclusivity.

The Vice President strongly supported the National Education Policy 2020, calling it a 'game changer.' He urged states not yet implementing it to recognize its potential for unleashing student talent and fostering national development.