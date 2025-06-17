Left Menu

SRM University-AP: Leading the New-Age Emerging University Rankings

SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has been ranked top in the 'New-Age Emerging University' category by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025. The ranking highlights the university's dedication to innovation in teaching, research, and student empowerment, setting it apart as a leader in private education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SRM University-AP, Amaravati has clinched the top spot in the 'New-Age Emerging University' category, as recognized by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

This prestigious rank evaluates private universities based on modern teaching resources, research excellence, and student-focused strategies.

The accolade underscores SRM University-AP's commitment to fostering transformational education and producing global-ready graduates through cutting-edge research and industry collaborations.

