SRM University-AP: Leading the New-Age Emerging University Rankings

SRM University-AP, Amaravati has clinched the top spot in the 'New-Age Emerging University' category, as recognized by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2025.

This prestigious rank evaluates private universities based on modern teaching resources, research excellence, and student-focused strategies.

The accolade underscores SRM University-AP's commitment to fostering transformational education and producing global-ready graduates through cutting-edge research and industry collaborations.