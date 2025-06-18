Left Menu

Promoting Practical Knowledge in Kullu's Schools: A Vision by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh emphasized the inclusion of practical and general knowledge in school curriculums during a visit to a Kullu school. He encouraged students to set goals, addressed issues with teachers, and suggested infrastructure upgrades. Sukhu also advocated for rural outreach programs and self-employment opportunities for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:18 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh addressed the need for enhancing education by incorporating practical and general knowledge alongside traditional curriculums. Speaking at a school in Kullu, he underlined the importance of goal-setting and dedication among students.

During his visit to the Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan, the Chief Minister engaged with students and teachers, listening to their challenges and aspirations. Singh advocated for replacing the obsolete school infrastructure with modern facilities.

Highlighting rural outreach, Singh participated in the 'Sarkaar Gaon Ke Dwar' program to directly address local issues. He emphasized staying in rural areas for better insight into local challenges and encouraged youth to seize self-employment opportunities while steering clear of drugs and other social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

