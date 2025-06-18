Promoting Practical Knowledge in Kullu's Schools: A Vision by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh addressed the need for enhancing education by incorporating practical and general knowledge alongside traditional curriculums. Speaking at a school in Kullu, he underlined the importance of goal-setting and dedication among students.

During his visit to the Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan, the Chief Minister engaged with students and teachers, listening to their challenges and aspirations. Singh advocated for replacing the obsolete school infrastructure with modern facilities.

Highlighting rural outreach, Singh participated in the 'Sarkaar Gaon Ke Dwar' program to directly address local issues. He emphasized staying in rural areas for better insight into local challenges and encouraged youth to seize self-employment opportunities while steering clear of drugs and other social issues.

