Transformative Leadership: IIM Udaipur's Role in Elevating Rajasthan's School Principals

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur, in partnership with the Rajasthan School Shiksha Parishad, successfully hosted a five-day leadership development program for Principals of PM SHRI Schools. The program, titled 'Achieving Excellence in School Education through Leadership,' was held from June 16 to 20, 2025, aimed at fostering leadership capabilities to effectively implement the National Education Policy across schools in Rajasthan.

The leadership program covered a range of critical educational elements such as curriculum design, pedagogical strategies, and assessment methodologies. These topics were examined in-depth, highlighting their strategic importance to school development. Sessions also addressed infrastructural and operational efficiency, aesthetic considerations, and digital advancements in education.

Led by esteemed IIMU faculty and industry experts, participants engaged in interactive sessions, case discussions, and peer learning experiences. The event gathered 237 PM SHRI School Principals over multiple cohorts, ensuring concentrated and participatory learning to drive academic excellence across the region.

