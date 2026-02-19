Opposition Leader Hits Hard on BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajasthan
Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, criticized the BJP government for failing to answer questions and deliver on promises. He accused ministers of losing decorum and questioned the credibility of investment claims from the Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024. Unemployment and delayed allowances were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, launched a strong critique against the BJP government, accusing it of sidestepping critical questions and not fulfilling its promises.
Jully, speaking with reporters at the Assembly, highlighted the government's failure to maintain decorum and honestly address concerns in the House. He criticized Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar's statements on the relocation of Achrol satellite hospital, calling them misleading.
Additionally, Jully raised doubts regarding the government's claim of securing Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs during the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024. He noted persistent unemployment issues and delays in unemployment allowances in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)