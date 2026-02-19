Opposition Leader Hits Hard on BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajasthan

On Thursday, Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, launched a strong critique against the BJP government, accusing it of sidestepping critical questions and not fulfilling its promises.

Jully, speaking with reporters at the Assembly, highlighted the government's failure to maintain decorum and honestly address concerns in the House. He criticized Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar's statements on the relocation of Achrol satellite hospital, calling them misleading.

Additionally, Jully raised doubts regarding the government's claim of securing Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs during the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024. He noted persistent unemployment issues and delays in unemployment allowances in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)