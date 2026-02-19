Left Menu

Opposition Leader Hits Hard on BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajasthan

Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, criticized the BJP government for failing to answer questions and deliver on promises. He accused ministers of losing decorum and questioned the credibility of investment claims from the Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024. Unemployment and delayed allowances were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:35 IST
Opposition Leader Hits Hard on BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajasthan
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, launched a strong critique against the BJP government, accusing it of sidestepping critical questions and not fulfilling its promises.

Jully, speaking with reporters at the Assembly, highlighted the government's failure to maintain decorum and honestly address concerns in the House. He criticized Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar's statements on the relocation of Achrol satellite hospital, calling them misleading.

Additionally, Jully raised doubts regarding the government's claim of securing Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs during the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024. He noted persistent unemployment issues and delays in unemployment allowances in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026