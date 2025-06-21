Left Menu

Test Schedule Clash Sparks Outcry Among Students

Students in Himachal Pradesh face a scheduling conflict between the Panjab University's LLB entrance exam and the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service exam, both slated for June 29. They are appealing to authorities to reschedule the exams to allow participation in both crucial assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:00 IST
Test Schedule Clash Sparks Outcry Among Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students in Himachal Pradesh are grappling with a scheduling conflict between two critical examinations. The Panjab University's LLB entrance exam and the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, both significant for students' futures, are set to occur on June 29.

This clash in schedules is causing concern among students, who are now urging the state government and Panjab University authorities to reconsider the timetable. The Administrative Service exam for various department positions is divided into two sessions: 10 am-12 pm and 2 pm-4 pm.

''I have applied for both tests but would not be able to appear in one of them,'' shared Riya, a commerce student, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many. Students are now appealing for a resolution that allows them to attempt both exams without sacrificing their future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025