Test Schedule Clash Sparks Outcry Among Students

Students in Himachal Pradesh are grappling with a scheduling conflict between two critical examinations. The Panjab University's LLB entrance exam and the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, both significant for students' futures, are set to occur on June 29.

This clash in schedules is causing concern among students, who are now urging the state government and Panjab University authorities to reconsider the timetable. The Administrative Service exam for various department positions is divided into two sessions: 10 am-12 pm and 2 pm-4 pm.

''I have applied for both tests but would not be able to appear in one of them,'' shared Riya, a commerce student, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many. Students are now appealing for a resolution that allows them to attempt both exams without sacrificing their future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)