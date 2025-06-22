Academic Outrage: Delhi University’s 'Mother Tongue' Controversy
Delhi University has drawn criticism for omitting 'Urdu' and including 'Muslim' as a mother tongue in its admission form, which professors allege reflects communal bias. The university termed it an error but has been urged to correct it immediately. Concerns about casteist language in the form have also emerged.
Delhi University has found itself at the center of a controversy after its undergraduate admission form listed 'Muslim' instead of 'Urdu' as a mother tongue, sparking accusations of communal bias from professors and academics.
While the university has apologized for what it called an 'inadvertent error', faculty members have criticized it as a reflection of a communal mindset, urging for immediate correction, accountability, and a public apology.
The controversy extends to the form's requirement for sub-castes, which is being called insensitive and casteist. Academics are demanding transparency and safeguards to prevent such lapses in future.
