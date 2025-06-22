Academic Outrage: Delhi University’s 'Mother Tongue' Controversy

Delhi University has found itself at the center of a controversy after its undergraduate admission form listed 'Muslim' instead of 'Urdu' as a mother tongue, sparking accusations of communal bias from professors and academics.

While the university has apologized for what it called an 'inadvertent error', faculty members have criticized it as a reflection of a communal mindset, urging for immediate correction, accountability, and a public apology.

The controversy extends to the form's requirement for sub-castes, which is being called insensitive and casteist. Academics are demanding transparency and safeguards to prevent such lapses in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)