Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Program: Empowering Students with Global Skills
Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, has launched the Advanced Credit Program (ACP) offering over 60 courses to equip students with globally recognized skills and certifications. Aligned with the New Education Policy, the program provides free, industry-relevant courses, helping students acquire essential skills and credits before beginning their formal education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:05 IST
Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, is setting a precedent in higher education by unveiling the Advanced Credit Program (ACP), which includes more than 60 industry-aligned courses.
The initiative allows students to gain globally recognized certifications and essential skills for free, supporting their educational journey early on.
Aligned with the New Education Policy, ACP enhances students' academic credit banks, offering flexible study options and facilitating interdisciplinary learning across various domains.
