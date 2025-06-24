Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Program: Empowering Students with Global Skills

Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, is setting a precedent in higher education by unveiling the Advanced Credit Program (ACP), which includes more than 60 industry-aligned courses.

The initiative allows students to gain globally recognized certifications and essential skills for free, supporting their educational journey early on.

Aligned with the New Education Policy, ACP enhances students' academic credit banks, offering flexible study options and facilitating interdisciplinary learning across various domains.

