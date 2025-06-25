Columbia University Faces IT System Outage

Columbia University, an esteemed institution based in New York, faced a significant IT system outage starting Tuesday morning. The university revealed it is probing the issue while maintaining close collaboration with law enforcement authorities.

A Columbia spokesperson confirmed that, while the outage affected systems centered on the Morningside campus, there is currently no evidence of data usage breaches. The university's IT team is diligently working to restore all services promptly.

The outage also impacted the university's UNI authentication service, a critical tool for students accessing their accounts, as noted by the student newspaper, The Columbia Spectator. Despite the disruption, Columbia University Irving Medical Center's clinical operations continue without interruption.

