Kolkata Schools Evacuated After Bomb Hoax

Two distinguished schools in Kolkata were evacuated on Wednesday following bomb threats received via email. The authorities swiftly responded by sending students home, declaring it a precautionary holiday.

Police conducted exhaustive searches at both the Calcutta International School and Calcutta Boys School using sniffer dogs and bomb squad members. The investigations concluded these threats were unfounded hoaxes.

Kolkata Police have launched an inquiry to trace the origins of these emails, scrutinizing the accompanying IP addresses to unearth further details about the source of the threats.