Kolkata Schools Evacuated After Bomb Hoax

Two prestigious Kolkata schools received bomb threats via email, causing temporary evacuations. Police investigations revealed the threats to be hoaxes after thorough searches with sniffer dogs and bomb squad personnel. Authorities are examining email IP addresses to gather more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two distinguished schools in Kolkata were evacuated on Wednesday following bomb threats received via email. The authorities swiftly responded by sending students home, declaring it a precautionary holiday.

Police conducted exhaustive searches at both the Calcutta International School and Calcutta Boys School using sniffer dogs and bomb squad members. The investigations concluded these threats were unfounded hoaxes.

Kolkata Police have launched an inquiry to trace the origins of these emails, scrutinizing the accompanying IP addresses to unearth further details about the source of the threats.

