Founding Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University Resigns

Professor Dhananjay Joshi, the first vice-chancellor of Delhi Teachers University, resigned citing personal reasons. His resignation was submitted to the lieutenant governor's office, though not yet officially acknowledged. Previously, Joshi contributed significantly to teacher education and academic leadership at GGSIP University.

Professor Dhananjay Joshi, the founding vice-chancellor of the newly established Delhi Teachers University (DTU), has stepped down from his position, attributing the decision to personal reasons. Joshi tendered his resignation to the lieutenant governor's office on Wednesday, though official acceptance is pending.

The lieutenant governor's office has not issued any comments regarding the resignation or its current status. Expressing his reasons, Joshi mentioned, "There are personal reasons behind my resignation" and confirmed his request to return to his former role at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIP University).

Joshi was instrumental in DTU's creation under the Aam Aadmi Party's governance, with the university launched on January 26, 2022, targeting teacher training and educational leadership policies. His previous role as the dean of the School of Education at GGSIPU underscored his extensive career in academic administration.

