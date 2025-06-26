Left Menu

Pearson Partners with Google to Revolutionize AI in Education

Pearson partners with Google for AI-driven learning tools targeting primary and secondary education. The collaboration focuses on tailoring educational experiences to individual student needs, streamlining teachers' tasks. Pearson's broader strategy includes partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon to enhance digital and personalized learning solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:34 IST
Pearson Partners with Google to Revolutionize AI in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pearson has embarked on a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to provide advanced AI learning tools aimed at personalizing education for students in primary and secondary schools, the education giant announced on Thursday.

This initiative is designed to create educational experiences that adapt to individual students' learning paces, making teachers' roles more efficient by tracking performance and facilitating tailored lesson plans.

In addition, Pearson's strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon cloud services underscore its commitment to advancing digital and personalized education solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025