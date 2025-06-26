Pearson Partners with Google to Revolutionize AI in Education

Pearson has embarked on a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to provide advanced AI learning tools aimed at personalizing education for students in primary and secondary schools, the education giant announced on Thursday.

This initiative is designed to create educational experiences that adapt to individual students' learning paces, making teachers' roles more efficient by tracking performance and facilitating tailored lesson plans.

In addition, Pearson's strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon cloud services underscore its commitment to advancing digital and personalized education solutions globally.

