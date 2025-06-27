Left Menu

Controversy Strikes as JNU Opens PhD Applications Amid Student Protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun accepting online applications for PhD admissions for 2025-26, while its student union has initiated a hunger strike. The protest is against excluding June 2025 UGC-NET aspirants and not reinstating the JNUEE. The union criticizes the process as 'exclusionary' and 'undemocratic.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started accepting online applications for PhD admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This announcement coincides with a hunger strike initiated by members of the students' union, who are protesting certain elements of the admissions process.

At the heart of the protest is the university's decision to exclude June 2025 UGC-NET aspirants and the failure to bring back the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions. Students' union members criticize the admissions process as 'exclusionary' and 'undemocratic,' affecting a significant portion of recent graduates.

Student leaders accuse the university administration, particularly the Vice-Chancellor, of refusing dialogue and demonstrating administrative high-handedness. Union members, including key office-bearers, have vowed to continue their hunger strike until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

