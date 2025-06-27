Controversy Strikes as JNU Opens PhD Applications Amid Student Protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started accepting online applications for PhD admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This announcement coincides with a hunger strike initiated by members of the students' union, who are protesting certain elements of the admissions process.

At the heart of the protest is the university's decision to exclude June 2025 UGC-NET aspirants and the failure to bring back the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions. Students' union members criticize the admissions process as 'exclusionary' and 'undemocratic,' affecting a significant portion of recent graduates.

Student leaders accuse the university administration, particularly the Vice-Chancellor, of refusing dialogue and demonstrating administrative high-handedness. Union members, including key office-bearers, have vowed to continue their hunger strike until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)