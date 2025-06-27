Kerala Child Rights Commission Probes Tragic Student Suicide
Kerala's Child Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the suicide of a Class 9 student. The Commission sought reports from the police, school, and child protection authorities. The girl's suicide note indicated pressure from teachers. Counseling will be provided to affected students and teachers.
In a heartbreaking development, the Kerala State Child Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry into the recent suicide of a Class 9 student at a private school.
The Commission has requested comprehensive reports from authorities including the police, District Child Protection Unit, and the school management, following allegations in the student's suicide note about being threatened due to academic issues.
Commission Chairman K V Manoj Kumar and member K K Shaju led visits to the student's home and school, aiming to ensure that counseling services are provided for classmates, bus companions, and teachers, while emphasizing the need for a safe educational environment.
