Left Menu

Kerala Child Rights Commission Probes Tragic Student Suicide

Kerala's Child Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the suicide of a Class 9 student. The Commission sought reports from the police, school, and child protection authorities. The girl's suicide note indicated pressure from teachers. Counseling will be provided to affected students and teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:42 IST
Kerala Child Rights Commission Probes Tragic Student Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking development, the Kerala State Child Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry into the recent suicide of a Class 9 student at a private school.

The Commission has requested comprehensive reports from authorities including the police, District Child Protection Unit, and the school management, following allegations in the student's suicide note about being threatened due to academic issues.

Commission Chairman K V Manoj Kumar and member K K Shaju led visits to the student's home and school, aiming to ensure that counseling services are provided for classmates, bus companions, and teachers, while emphasizing the need for a safe educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025