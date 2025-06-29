Maharashtra's Language Controversy: Advisory Committee Urges Rollback of Hindi in Primary Schools

In Maharashtra, momentum is building against the government's decision to implement Hindi in primary classes, with an advisory group urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retract the order.

The Language Advisory Committee, known for its expertise on Marathi language matters, voted against introducing any third language, especially Hindi, before Class 5. Their resolution echoes concerns about overshadowing the state's linguistic heritage.

Critics, including scholars and educationists like Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, caution that imposing another language too early could harm children's linguistic development and weaken Marathi's cultural and intellectual fabric.

