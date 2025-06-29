Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Controversy: Advisory Committee Urges Rollback of Hindi in Primary Schools

A language advisory committee in Maharashtra has called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision to introduce Hindi in primary classes. The committee argues that early language education should focus on the mother tongue to build strong foundational skills and preserve cultural identity.

Maharashtra's Language Controversy: Advisory Committee Urges Rollback of Hindi in Primary Schools
In Maharashtra, momentum is building against the government's decision to implement Hindi in primary classes, with an advisory group urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retract the order.

The Language Advisory Committee, known for its expertise on Marathi language matters, voted against introducing any third language, especially Hindi, before Class 5. Their resolution echoes concerns about overshadowing the state's linguistic heritage.

Critics, including scholars and educationists like Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, caution that imposing another language too early could harm children's linguistic development and weaken Marathi's cultural and intellectual fabric.

