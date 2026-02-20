Tragedy Strikes at Narela Construction Site: Two Labourers Dead

In a tragic incident at the Narela Industrial Area in Delhi, two labourers lost their lives after being buried under loose soil and a temporary structure at a construction site. Police have suspected negligence and registered an FIR, pointing towards potential lapses in safety protocols.

The deceased, identified as Ajay, 25, and Ram Milan, 45, were brought unconscious to SRHC Hospital but were declared dead shortly after their arrival, according to the police. An eyewitness, Rampal Ahirwar, said the accident unfolded around 12.15 pm during ongoing construction work near a drain.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri. Authorities are now looking into the role of the contractor and factory management in the tragic incident, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)