Kandivali's Illegal Structures Face the Bulldozer

In a decisive move to reclaim public spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, supported by local law enforcement, demolished illegal structures in Kandivali on Friday. The operation took place in Mahavir Nagar and was conducted under the supervision of personnel from BMC's R South and R Central Wards.

According to an official, the drive unfolded smoothly with no reports of disturbances, thanks to the significant police presence that safeguarded the rule of law throughout the process.

The effort underscores the city's resolve to tackle illegal encroachments and ensure adherence to urban planning regulations. As the operation concluded, authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining law and order in such initiatives.

