Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation

The Calcutta High Court has taken a decisive step by ordering the closure of students' union rooms in colleges and universities across West Bengal, where student body elections remain pending. This move emerges amidst a high-profile investigation into a gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College.

The directive specifies that these rooms are off-limits for recreational activities and can only serve official purposes when absolutely necessary, contingent on written permission from the university's registrar or the institution's principal. However, such allowances are not applicable to the students' union room of the concerned law college, which is currently sealed as part of the investigation.

The case revolves around the alleged gang rape of a first-year student involving former student leader Monojit Mishra, highlighting serious lapses in campus safety. The court has further directed the state government to submit an affidavit detailing plans to conduct pending student elections, with a hearing scheduled for July 17. In response, TMCP leaders have expressed compliance with the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)