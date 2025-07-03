Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation

The Calcutta High Court has mandated the closure of students' union rooms in West Bengal colleges pending elections, following a gang rape case investigation. These spaces can only be used for official reasons with written approval, excluding the sealed room at South Calcutta Law College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:23 IST
Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has taken a decisive step by ordering the closure of students' union rooms in colleges and universities across West Bengal, where student body elections remain pending. This move emerges amidst a high-profile investigation into a gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College.

The directive specifies that these rooms are off-limits for recreational activities and can only serve official purposes when absolutely necessary, contingent on written permission from the university's registrar or the institution's principal. However, such allowances are not applicable to the students' union room of the concerned law college, which is currently sealed as part of the investigation.

The case revolves around the alleged gang rape of a first-year student involving former student leader Monojit Mishra, highlighting serious lapses in campus safety. The court has further directed the state government to submit an affidavit detailing plans to conduct pending student elections, with a hearing scheduled for July 17. In response, TMCP leaders have expressed compliance with the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025