DU announces extra-curricular activities seats ranging from divinity to digital media

From divinity and dance to digital media and debate, Delhi University is offering 1,347 seats under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for the 2025-26 academic session, catering to a wide range of student talents across 14 categories.

The 14 ECA categories for which DU is admitting students this year are creative writing (English and Hindi), debate (English and Hindi), digital media (photography, filmmaking, animation), divinity, fine arts (sketching, painting, sculpture), music-vocal (Indian and western), music-instrumental (Indian and western), dance (Indian classical, Indian folk, western, choreography), theatre, quiz, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and Yoga. Each category includes a range of sub-disciplines, allowing students to apply as per their specific interests and skills.

All admissions under the ECA quota will be managed centrally through DU's online portal. ''The trials, allocations and entire admission process, including for the Divinity category, will be conducted through a centralised ECA committee and not by individual colleges,'' Prof Deepti Taneja, Convenor of DU's ECA Admissions Committee, told PTI.

According to the official ECA seat matrix, a total of 13 seats have been allocated under the divinity category this year, spread across four colleges; Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (4 seats), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (2), Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (4), and Mata Sundri College for Women (3). These colleges are maintained by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Taneja further explained that for the divinity category, candidates are evaluated on their proficiency in 'shabad kirtan paath', with judges drawn from the Sikh community.

''Candidates must bring their instruments and perform as per their proficiency. Judges may also ask them to present an additional composition of their choice. Students are allowed one accompanist, either a vocalist or instrumentalist, based on their primary performance area,'' she added. DU will publish detailed guidelines for each ECA category, including divinity, on its admissions website ahead of the trial dates.

Delhi University continues to be a preferred institution for students from across the country, the professor stated. ''Through ECA admissions, the University is committed to recognising and nurturing diverse student talents beyond academics. Under the leadership of Anoop Lather, Chairperson of the University Culture Council, DU has consistently earned laurels at national youth platforms such as the AIU Youth Festivals,'' Taneja said.

ECA admissions will be based on a composite score, with 75 per cent weightage given to ECA performance (certificates and trials) and 25 per cent to the CUET score. Aspirants have been advised to prepare thoroughly for the trials and to fill out their course and college preferences wisely, using the official seat matrix as a reference.

Prof Gurmohinder Singh, Principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said that students selected under the divinity category play a central role in the cultural and spiritual life of the college.

''We choose students who are well-versed in Gurbani. They represent the college at cultural events and lead the college prayer during formal programs. We also appoint a contractual Divinity teacher to train and mentor these students. Other interested students are also welcome to join and learn,'' he told PTI.

The university has urged students to regularly check the official admissions website for updates.

