First Cooperative University in Gujarat to Revolutionize Sector
India is set to launch its first national university for the cooperative sector in Gujarat. Named after cooperative movement pioneer Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, this institution aims to eliminate nepotism by employing trained experts. It addresses the sector's training gaps, impacting 30 crore Indians.
- Country:
- India
In a historic stride for India's cooperative sector, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of the nation's first national university dedicated to cooperatives in Gujarat. This pioneering institution aims to eradicate nepotism by ensuring that only trained individuals are employed in the sector.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of Tribhuvan Sahkari University at Anand Agriculture University, Shah highlighted the importance of skilled personnel, necessary for transforming the cooperative landscape. The university, spanning 125 acres and costing Rs 500 crore, honors Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a key figure in the cooperative movement.
Amit Shah clarified that the decision to name the university after Patel, rather than Dr. Verghese Kurien, is due to his vital role in nurturing cooperatives. He addressed concerns from Congress leaders, emphasizing Patel's significant legacy within the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Holistic Health Revolution Lauded by Amit Shah
Narendra Modi-led government has addressed problems facing health sector with holistic view: Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru.
Government's Holistic Health Revolution Praised by Amit Shah
Kerala Ministers Criticize Amit Shah's Remarks on English Language
1,18,000 MBBS doctors are coming out every year in India, says Amit Shah in Bengaluru.