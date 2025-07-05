First Cooperative University in Gujarat to Revolutionize Sector

In a historic stride for India's cooperative sector, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of the nation's first national university dedicated to cooperatives in Gujarat. This pioneering institution aims to eradicate nepotism by ensuring that only trained individuals are employed in the sector.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of Tribhuvan Sahkari University at Anand Agriculture University, Shah highlighted the importance of skilled personnel, necessary for transforming the cooperative landscape. The university, spanning 125 acres and costing Rs 500 crore, honors Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a key figure in the cooperative movement.

Amit Shah clarified that the decision to name the university after Patel, rather than Dr. Verghese Kurien, is due to his vital role in nurturing cooperatives. He addressed concerns from Congress leaders, emphasizing Patel's significant legacy within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)