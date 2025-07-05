Left Menu

Skill University Set to Bolster Education in Jamui

Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced the establishment of a 'skill university' in Bihar's Jamui district, aligned with the Bihar First, Bihari First vision. Supported by the Bihar International Trade Organisations, this initiative aims to advance education and development. Paswan's announcement coincided with celebrations honoring his father's legacy.

Updated: 05-07-2025 21:50 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced the forthcoming establishment of a 'skill university' in Jamui, Bihar, his former Lok Sabha constituency. This new educational venture is part of the Bihar First, Bihari First initiative and will be supported by the Bihar International Trade Organisations, a group closely linked with Paswan's political party.

Addressing attendees at an event commemorating his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary, Paswan highlighted the potential impact of the university. His father, once Union minister for telecom, had envisioned accessible technology, now a reality, and this project continues the family's commitment to progress.

The skill university marks a significant step in enhancing educational opportunities in Jamui, currently represented by Arun Bharti. The initiative coincides with other efforts by the Bihar International Trade Organisations, such as a recently established hospital in the region, underscoring the group's commitment to Bihar's development.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

