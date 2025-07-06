Left Menu

Madrassa Education Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh Faces Delays

The Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to modernise madrassa education has hit a snag. A committee tasked with reform recommendations is seeking a three-month extension owing to the extensive nature of its work. Concerns have been raised about the committee's composition and whether religious teachings will remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:01 IST
The ambitious project to reform madrassa education in Uttar Pradesh is encountering delays, with the committee responsible for drafting the recommendations requesting a three-month extension. The panel was initially expected to submit their report by June 30 but has been unable to meet the deadline due to the comprehensive scope of their task.

Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, R P Singh, explained that the committee needs more time for deliberations on proposed amendments to relevant acts and regulations. The panel seeks to reform curricula, teacher recruitment, and student resources, ultimately aiming to align madrassa education with modern needs.

Despite the progress, there's criticism over the exclusion of madrassa representatives in the committee, raising doubts about addressing core issues. The committee's work, which is part of ongoing efforts since 2017 to regulate madrassas, is crucial for shaping their future, ensuring the balance between modern and religious education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

