Nehru University's PhD Admission Struggles and Student Activism

Jawaharlal Nehru University announces plans for the next PhD admission cycle amid student protests. The JNU Students' Union's hunger strike led to a hostel extension for PhD scholars, while calls for reinstating the entrance exam highlight ongoing tension between administration and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced its second cycle of PhD admissions, tentatively set for December for the 2025-26 academic year. This process will incorporate exams like the UGC/CSIR-JRF-NET and several other fellowships.

The university's administration has also responded to a hunger strike by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), granting an extension of hostel accommodations for PhD scholars close to completing their theses. This decision comes after significant pressure from student activism demanding changes, including the reintroduction of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for all PhD programmes.

The JNUSU criticized JNU's policy that affected many recent graduates by excluding June 2025 UGC-NET candidates. JNUSU President Nitish Kumar stated that the victory over hostel policies is just one step, while the broader fight for student rights continues.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa's economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

