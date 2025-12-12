Madurai Court Allows Peaceful Hunger Strike for Historic Karthigai Deepam

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted permission for a peaceful hunger strike at Thiruparankundram on December 13. The protest aims to demand the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon, a tradition halted in 1926, amid stringent conditions to maintain its non-political nature.

The directive was issued by Justice S. Srimathy after a petition from local advocate R. Prabhu challenged the police's earlier denial of the protest. The court's guidelines restrict participation to 50 individuals, allow only one microphone, and set the duration between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event must be devoid of political slogans and is to be entirely videographed.

Residents of Thiruparankundram initiated the one-day fast at Mayil Mandapam, prompted by past disruptions to the tradition and recent enforcement of religious practice restrictions by the DMK government. Previous protests by the BJP and Hindu Munnani against these curbs saw high tensions and confrontations with police at the site.