Overseas Scholarships Propel Marginalised Students Abroad

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recently announced that 106 candidates have been chosen in the preliminary round of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme for the 2025-26 session. Among the selected, the top 40 will receive provisional award letters immediately.

The remaining 66 candidates' awards are contingent upon fund availability, as stated in a notice from the ministry dated July 1. A total of 440 applications were submitted between March 19 and April 27 this year, of which 106 made the cut.

The NOS Scheme aims to boost educational opportunities for students from marginalised communities like Scheduled Castes and Nomadic Tribes, supporting their ambitions to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies abroad in fields ranging from engineering to humanities.

