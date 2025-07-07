Left Menu

Overseas Scholarships Propel Marginalised Students Abroad

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment selects 106 candidates for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme, with 40 receiving provisional awards. Out of 440 applicants, 270 were rejected, primarily for ineligibility, while others faced constraints like university rankings. The scheme aids marginalised students pursuing higher education abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:16 IST
Overseas Scholarships Propel Marginalised Students Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recently announced that 106 candidates have been chosen in the preliminary round of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) Scheme for the 2025-26 session. Among the selected, the top 40 will receive provisional award letters immediately.

The remaining 66 candidates' awards are contingent upon fund availability, as stated in a notice from the ministry dated July 1. A total of 440 applications were submitted between March 19 and April 27 this year, of which 106 made the cut.

The NOS Scheme aims to boost educational opportunities for students from marginalised communities like Scheduled Castes and Nomadic Tribes, supporting their ambitions to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies abroad in fields ranging from engineering to humanities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025