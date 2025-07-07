China's Rural Workforce Revolution: Reskilling for a Prosperous Future
China unveils a new initiative aimed at retraining rural workers to enhance employment opportunities and bolster the agricultural and broader economy. The plan includes vocational education and seeks to integrate rural laborers into urban job markets, with a significant focus on women and the impoverished.
China announced a comprehensive initiative on Monday to retrain rural workers, including women, to boost their employment prospects as part of a broader strategy to expand the agricultural sector and invigorate the national economy.
The initiative, detailed by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and other government entities, includes vocational education and schemes to prepare rural laborers for domestic and care roles in urban areas. Crucially, it outlines 14 tasks targeting the enhancement of rural worker retraining.
Amid economic challenges and geopolitical tensions, Beijing is making strides to transform its agrarian workforce. The plan's goal is not only to meet urban employers' needs but also to facilitate rural workers' integration into city life, advancing equal access to public services.
