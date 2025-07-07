China's Rural Workforce Revolution: Reskilling for a Prosperous Future

China announced a comprehensive initiative on Monday to retrain rural workers, including women, to boost their employment prospects as part of a broader strategy to expand the agricultural sector and invigorate the national economy.

The initiative, detailed by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and other government entities, includes vocational education and schemes to prepare rural laborers for domestic and care roles in urban areas. Crucially, it outlines 14 tasks targeting the enhancement of rural worker retraining.

Amid economic challenges and geopolitical tensions, Beijing is making strides to transform its agrarian workforce. The plan's goal is not only to meet urban employers' needs but also to facilitate rural workers' integration into city life, advancing equal access to public services.