Schools Reopen Amidst Criticism of New Timings in Jammu & Kashmir
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened after a summer break, facing public criticism for new timings that require early starts. The decision not to extend the vacation was made amidst a heatwave, which ended unexpectedly with heavy rains. Education Minister Ittoo introduced a hybrid schedule to adapt to weather conditions.
08-07-2025
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir resumed sessions on Tuesday after a two-week summer vacation, following heavy rains that alleviated the valley's heatwave.
The reopening came amid backlash over the government's decision to advance school start times to 7.30 a.m., despite previous soaring temperatures that prompted the vacation.
Minister for Education Sakina Masood Ittoo specified new school hours to tackle ongoing educational challenges, including a hybrid model that mixes in-person and online classes. Online criticism has surfaced from parents navigating the challenges of earlier commutes in the revised schedule.
