Youth Leadership Redefined: Inside Under 25's 100 Club Bootcamp
Under 25's Bootcamp at Camp Max brought together 100 student leaders from across India for an inspiring weekend focused on community-driven leadership. The event featured intensive training, mentorship, and the Campus Awards. Under 25 plans to expand its impact with the upcoming 500 Club, aiming to mobilize more student leaders nationwide.
Bangalore, 7 July 2025 — In a resounding affirmation of youth-driven change, Under 25 recently hosted its prominent Bootcamp at Camp Max - Kalote for the 100 Club, congregating 100 of the nation's most influential student leaders for a transformative weekend.
This event was not merely a retreat, but a pivotal cultural occasion marking the dawn of a distinct leadership style rooted in purpose, community, and culture. The Bootcamp signifies Under 25's commitment to fostering campus innovators effecting tangible change through creativity and community engagement.
Highlighting the event was the Campus Awards, honoring outstanding student contributions, while Under 25 announced its initiative for the larger-scale 500 Club, aiming to embed leadership within student life, signifying a generational shift in youth leadership outlook and practice.
