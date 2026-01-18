Left Menu

Kannur Triumphs at Asia's Largest School Arts Festival: A Celebration of Talent and Culture

Kannur district claimed victory at the 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam, the largest school arts festival in Asia. The festival holds cultural significance, nurturing talents for Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal, the renowned Malayalam actor, attributed its enduring prominence to talent development and communal learning. Government initiatives promise continued support for arts in education.

The 64th Kerala School Kalolsavam, known as Asia's largest school arts festival, concluded with Kannur district taking the top honors, securing 1,028 points. The prestigious gold cup was awarded by Malayalam actor Mohanlal, highlighting the festival's historical role in nurturing artistic talent.

Individual school rankings saw BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School from Palakkad emerge as the overall champion. Mohanlal emphasized the festival's significance in promoting young talents beyond cinema, particularly noting its deep cultural roots in Kerala's history.

The event also witnessed political figures advocating for the retention of talented youth within the state. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced plans to establish arts training centers and enhanced support for arts education, ensuring a legacy of sustained cultural enrichment in the state.

