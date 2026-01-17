Lenscape Kerala: A Panoramic Odyssey Through Culture and Nature

Lenscape Kerala, an innovative photographic exhibition featuring 100 works from prominent travel and media photographers, presents Kerala as a vibrant mosaic of breathtaking nature and rich culture. The exhibition, inaugurated by Kerala tourism minister P A Mohamed Riyas, goes beyond promoting Kerala as a destination, offering vibrant insights into its landscapes, culture, and historical memories.

Each photographer embarked on a five-day journey through Kerala's diverse terrains last year, capturing themes like nature, wildlife, heritage, and rural life. The exhibition aims to showcase the state's cultural diversity while guiding travelers to experience its forests, hills, backwaters, and festive spirit.

Following its Delhi launch, Lenscape Kerala will tour major cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, concluding in Surat. The exhibition, celebrated by the state's tourism secretary K Biju, represents a step towards trend-setting, immersive tourism experiences, inviting visitors to explore the unexplored charms of 'God's Own Country'.

(With inputs from agencies.)