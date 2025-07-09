Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amidst Trump's Trade War Escalation

Euro zone government bond yields were stable on Wednesday, reflecting investor resilience to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest trade policy moves. Trump's proposal for additional tariffs comes as the 90-day pause in tariffs expires. Eye-catching amongst the new tariffs is a 50% levy on imported copper, alongside targeted measures on the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.

The announcement followed larger tariffs on fourteen trade partners, including Japan and South Korea. Bond markets are anticipating further developments in trade discussions between the U.S. and the European Union. EU sources have hinted at a nearing agreement with Washington, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield remained steady at 2.641%, after hitting a recent peak. As expectations for euro zone monetary policy stabilize, market watchers do not foresee any immediate rate adjustments from the European Central Bank.

