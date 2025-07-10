Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Navodaya School: A Community in Mourning

A 15-year-old girl from a Navodaya school in Chennithala was discovered hanging in the school hostel, sparking an investigation by the Mannar police. The Class 10 student's tragic death has left the Arattupuzha community in shock and raised concerns about student safety and mental health awareness in schools.

A shocking incident unfolded at a Navodaya school in Chennithala, as a 15-year-old girl student was found hanging in the school hostel on Thursday morning. The discovery was made in the early hours in the corridor leading to the hostel bathroom.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased was a Class 10 student and a resident of Arattupuzha. The tragic incident has left the school community and her village in deep mourning.

Mannar police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death to determine the cause and if foul play was involved. This has also reignited discussions on the importance of mental health support within educational institutions.

