Gauteng Health Urges Matric Class of 2025 to Seek Mental Health Support

As thousands of learners from the Class of 2025 prepare to receive their matric results this week, the Gauteng Department of Health has urged learners who may be feeling anxious, distressed or disappointed to seek free mental health support available at primary health care facilities across the province.

The call comes ahead of the official release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate results, which will be announced by Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening, with results made available to candidates on 13 January 2026.

While the period marks celebration for many learners, the department cautioned that it can also be an emotionally challenging time for those who did not pass or did not achieve the results required for their preferred higher education pathways.

“Matric results do not define a learner’s worth or determine their future,” the department said in a statement. “While not achieving the desired outcome is a setback, it is not the end.”

Learners Urged Not to Suffer in Silence

The Gauteng Department of Health emphasised that young people should not make permanent decisions based on temporary circumstances and encouraged learners to seek help when feeling overwhelmed.

“Learners experiencing emotional distress, depression or suicidal thoughts are strongly encouraged to make use of the free mental health services available at primary health care facilities in Gauteng,” the department said.

Any learner or individual in need of support can present at their nearest clinic, where trained professionals are available to provide assistance. Where necessary, patients will be referred for specialised mental health services.

The department also works closely with partner organisations that provide immediate emotional support and suicide prevention services.

Toll-Free Support Lines Available 24/7

Learners, parents and caregivers are encouraged to reach out to the following free support services:

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Suicide Prevention Line: 0800 567 567

Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 12 13 14

Hope Line: 0800 467 347 or 0800 611 197

SMS Support: Send an SMS to 31393

These services offer confidential counselling, emotional support and crisis intervention.

Community Support Is Critical

The department also appealed to families, educators and communities to play an active role during this sensitive period by offering empathy and support.

“Communities are urged to listen without judgment, offer reassurance and encourage young people to speak openly about their feelings,” the department said.

Commitment to Learner Well-Being

Reaffirming its commitment, the Gauteng Department of Health said it remains focused on protecting the mental well-being of learners, particularly during periods of heightened stress such as the release of matric results.

Earlier, the Gauteng Provincial Government encouraged matric candidates to access their results through the Gauteng Matric Results Online System, while reminding learners that multiple pathways remain open regardless of exam outcomes.