Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Alleged Beating of Mental Health Patient Over Monkey's Death

A video showing a man, believed to be mentally ill, being tied to a pole and beaten by locals went viral after a monkey's charred carcass was found at a religious site in Jalal Nagar. Police intervened and are investigating the man's identity and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video has ignited public outrage, revealing a troubling incident in Jalal Nagar where a man, allegedly mentally ill, was tied to a pole and beaten by locals. The commotion arose after the discovery of a partially-charred monkey carcass at a nearby religious site, stirring local emotions.

Police reported that the man was interrogated but provided incoherent responses, further suggesting mental health issues. The authorities intervened to release him and have begun an investigation to understand the man's identity and the context of the monkey's death. Meanwhile, the monkey's last rites have been performed.

The police, led by City Circle Officer Pankaj Pant, are committed to uncovering the truth behind this incident, which highlights the community's tension and the need for careful examination of all facts, especially concerning individuals with mental health conditions.

