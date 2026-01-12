Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Alleged Beating of Mental Health Patient Over Monkey's Death

A viral video has ignited public outrage, revealing a troubling incident in Jalal Nagar where a man, allegedly mentally ill, was tied to a pole and beaten by locals. The commotion arose after the discovery of a partially-charred monkey carcass at a nearby religious site, stirring local emotions.

Police reported that the man was interrogated but provided incoherent responses, further suggesting mental health issues. The authorities intervened to release him and have begun an investigation to understand the man's identity and the context of the monkey's death. Meanwhile, the monkey's last rites have been performed.

The police, led by City Circle Officer Pankaj Pant, are committed to uncovering the truth behind this incident, which highlights the community's tension and the need for careful examination of all facts, especially concerning individuals with mental health conditions.