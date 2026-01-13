Left Menu

NTPC's Project Saathi: Revolutionizing Mental Health Support for Youth

NTPC, in collaboration with Emoneeds, launched Project Saathi to offer accessible mental health support to students aged 13 and above. The initiative provides awareness sessions and digital access to psychologists, aiming to address emotional challenges early. It also involves families and communities in supporting students’ mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:23 IST
NTPC's Project Saathi: Revolutionizing Mental Health Support for Youth
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, under its corporate social responsibility endeavors, has partnered with Emoneeds to make mental health services more accessible for the youth. Their collaboration, Project Saathi, offers awareness sessions for individuals aged 13 and above to help understand emotional stress and develop coping skills, as per Emoneeds' statement.

For many students across India, struggling with stress, anxiety, and emotional confusion is a growing concern. Project Saathi seeks to provide professional support that is accessible, confidential, and free from stigma. Despite the awareness, students fear judgment, which prevents open discussions about their emotional distress, explained Dr. Neerja Agarwal, founder of Emoneeds.

Through a secure digital platform, students connect with counselors to receive ongoing mental health care, exceeding the classroom's limits. The program's technology-driven approach ensures personalized and continuous support, reinforcing that education involves both academic and emotional development, emphasized both NTPC and Emoneeds in their vision for building emotionally resilient communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

 Bangladesh
2
Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

 India
3
Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor

Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governo...

 Global
4
Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026