NTPC's Project Saathi: Revolutionizing Mental Health Support for Youth

NTPC, under its corporate social responsibility endeavors, has partnered with Emoneeds to make mental health services more accessible for the youth. Their collaboration, Project Saathi, offers awareness sessions for individuals aged 13 and above to help understand emotional stress and develop coping skills, as per Emoneeds' statement.

For many students across India, struggling with stress, anxiety, and emotional confusion is a growing concern. Project Saathi seeks to provide professional support that is accessible, confidential, and free from stigma. Despite the awareness, students fear judgment, which prevents open discussions about their emotional distress, explained Dr. Neerja Agarwal, founder of Emoneeds.

Through a secure digital platform, students connect with counselors to receive ongoing mental health care, exceeding the classroom's limits. The program's technology-driven approach ensures personalized and continuous support, reinforcing that education involves both academic and emotional development, emphasized both NTPC and Emoneeds in their vision for building emotionally resilient communities.

