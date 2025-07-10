Democratic Revamp: Delhi Schools Gear Up for SMC Elections

The Directorate of Education has rescheduled the School Management Committee (SMC) elections in Delhi's government and government-aided schools to August 6. This follows demands from stakeholders for a more inclusive approach, according to an official statement.

Interested parents and guardians need to file nominations by July 9, with signed acknowledgments due by July 28. Candidates can submit plain paper nomination forms until July 31, according to the revised plan. The scrutiny of nominations and candidate listings will wrap up by August 2, with the voting sheet ready by August 4.

The elections are set for August 6, with designated times for morning and evening shift schools, and results to be announced on August 8. Moreover, an online portal is available for social workers eager to volunteer in schools, with applications reviewed by a Permanent Core Group and appointments finalized by August 5. School heads must ensure the newly formed SMCs are registered online within a week post-results.