Karnataka High Court Overturns Election of Bagepalli MLA Amid Nomination Controversy
The Karnataka High Court annulled the election of Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy from Bagepalli, declaring the results invalid. This decision was based on incomplete disclosures and alleged concealment in his affidavit, a practice deemed corrupt under election law. The case was initiated by BJP's C Muniraju.
The Karnataka High Court has invalidated the election result of Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy from the Bagepalli constituency following accusations of nomination irregularities.
Justice M G S Kamal highlighted incomplete and false disclosures in Subba Reddy's affidavit, including alleged asset concealment, violating electoral regulations.
The petition, filed by BJP's C Muniraju, alleged corrupt practices. The court ruled against declaring Muniraju the winner, leaving further actions to the Election Commission.
