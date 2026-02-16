Left Menu

Arrested Corporator Vilas Patil Granted Permission to File Mayoral Nomination

A court in Thane district allowed arrested corporator Vilas Raghunath Patil to file nomination papers for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur mayoral election. Patil, detained for financial fraud, is among nine mayoral candidates. The court permitted his temporary release under strict conditions to preserve his constitutional right to contest elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:52 IST
A court in Thane district has granted Vilas Raghunath Patil, an arrested corporator, permission to step out of custody to file his nomination for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur mayoral election. Despite being detained last week on charges of a 2025 financial fraud, Patil is among nine candidates contesting for the mayoral post.

The court's decision came after Advocate Narayan Iyer argued that Patil's right to contest elections is constitutional, emphasizing the importance of this opportunity. The Judicial Magistrate imposed strict conditions on Patil's temporary release, ensuring he does not interact with anyone outside the designated premises nor use communication devices.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal elections see Patil contesting amid ongoing legal troubles, with political parties vying for positions in a recently concluded 90-member civic body's election. This development underscores the legal complexities intertwined with political processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

