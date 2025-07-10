Kerala's Education Timing Tussle: A Clash of State and Sect
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty faces protests from the Sunni scholars' association over revised school timings, fearing impacts on madrassa education. The government insists changes comply with court orders and cater to all students. The minister urges religious groups to avoid unnecessary interference in educational matters.
- Country:
- India
The decision to extend school hours by 30 minutes in Kerala has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a Sunni scholars' association. They plan to protest, concerned about the potential impact on madrassa education for Muslim students.
Nasar Faizy Koodathai, a leader from the association, claims bipartisan agreement against the new timings, urging reconsideration. The group also accuses the government of introducing controversial 'anti-religious' ideas like gender neutrality into school curricula, breaking prior assurances.
In response, Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized that scheduling changes catered to the broader student population's needs, in compliance with legal directives, and urged religious parties to limit interference in state educational policy.
