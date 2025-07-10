Kerala's Education Timing Tussle: A Clash of State and Sect

The decision to extend school hours by 30 minutes in Kerala has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a Sunni scholars' association. They plan to protest, concerned about the potential impact on madrassa education for Muslim students.

Nasar Faizy Koodathai, a leader from the association, claims bipartisan agreement against the new timings, urging reconsideration. The group also accuses the government of introducing controversial 'anti-religious' ideas like gender neutrality into school curricula, breaking prior assurances.

In response, Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized that scheduling changes catered to the broader student population's needs, in compliance with legal directives, and urged religious parties to limit interference in state educational policy.