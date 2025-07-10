Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mission in Meghalaya

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Meghalaya focused on empowering youth through internships under the PMIS, urban infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. She interacted with interns highlighting personal growth through structured opportunities. The visit also included inaugurating Shillong's first modern commercial mall and engaging with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced her four-day tour of Meghalaya with engaging activities in Shillong, emphasizing youth empowerment, business aspirations, and urban development.

Accompanied by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sitharaman held an interactive North East Roundtable under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. This initiative connects education to employment, offering young individuals structured internships, particularly from remote regions.

Highlighting her visit, Sitharaman inaugurated Shillong's first modern commercial mall, a milestone in urban development, and announced continued government support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

