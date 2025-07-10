Empowering the Future: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mission in Meghalaya

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced her four-day tour of Meghalaya with engaging activities in Shillong, emphasizing youth empowerment, business aspirations, and urban development.

Accompanied by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sitharaman held an interactive North East Roundtable under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. This initiative connects education to employment, offering young individuals structured internships, particularly from remote regions.

Highlighting her visit, Sitharaman inaugurated Shillong's first modern commercial mall, a milestone in urban development, and announced continued government support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)