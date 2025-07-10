Empowering the Future: Nirmala Sitharaman's Mission in Meghalaya
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Meghalaya focused on empowering youth through internships under the PMIS, urban infrastructure, and entrepreneurship. She interacted with interns highlighting personal growth through structured opportunities. The visit also included inaugurating Shillong's first modern commercial mall and engaging with local communities.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced her four-day tour of Meghalaya with engaging activities in Shillong, emphasizing youth empowerment, business aspirations, and urban development.
Accompanied by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Sitharaman held an interactive North East Roundtable under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. This initiative connects education to employment, offering young individuals structured internships, particularly from remote regions.
Highlighting her visit, Sitharaman inaugurated Shillong's first modern commercial mall, a milestone in urban development, and announced continued government support for aspiring entrepreneurs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Street Vendors Challenge Eviction in Shillong: A Battle for Justice
Meghalaya CM Urges Youth to Embrace Entrepreneurship
Shillong hawker eviction drive: HC appoints monitor to ensure legal procedures are followed
Meghalaya govt earmarks 3 locations in Shillong to relocate street vendors
Paid street parking in 7 areas of Shillong from Aug 1 to decongest roads: Official