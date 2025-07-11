Kerala's Controversial KEAM Exam Revision: Fairness or Fiasco?
Kerala's Higher Education Minister defends the government's intervention in KEAM exam results, stating it aimed to ensure fairness for students disadvantaged by past imbalances. Despite the revised formula being scientifically grounded, its implementation has caused distress among families, as many students face uncertain futures in college admissions.
- Country:
- India
In a move defended by Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, the state's intervention in the KEAM exam results has come under scrutiny. The government insists that the adjustment, which was overturned by the High Court, was necessary to address previous injustices faced by students following the Kerala State syllabus.
Bindu explained that a revised formula, recommended by an expert committee, was designed to ensure fairness, correcting a disadvantage of up to 35 marks previously affecting state board students. Despite these intentions, the updated rank list has led to significant distress, coinciding with the start of the admission process.
This adjustment has left many students, who previously held top ranks, reeling from uncertainty and stress. As their preferred college placements hang in the balance, parents express concern over the emotional impact on their children, illustrating the broader implications of the sudden change.
ALSO READ
CPI(ML) Calls for Halt on Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
Senegal's Budget Deficit Faces Upward Revision Amid Economic Challenges
Intensive Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Bihar
Bihar Set to Lead with Special Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2025 Polls
Controversy Brews Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision