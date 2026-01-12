Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has established a high-profile, 12-member committee to oversee the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. This move is aimed at ensuring effective monitoring during the revision process.

As per instructions from the All India Congress Committee, the committee will be led by Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president. On Monday, an official communication confirmed Rai's appointment as the convener of this panel, which comprises senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and former ministers.

The committee's formation follows heightened political activities, with parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party also urging vigilance to ensure correct voter inclusion in electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)