Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision
The Uttar Pradesh Congress unit has formed a 12-member committee to oversee the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state. Led by Ajay Rai, the committee aims to monitor the process closely and ensure proper coordination. Other political parties are also observing the revision process closely.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Congress has established a high-profile, 12-member committee to oversee the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. This move is aimed at ensuring effective monitoring during the revision process.
As per instructions from the All India Congress Committee, the committee will be led by Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president. On Monday, an official communication confirmed Rai's appointment as the convener of this panel, which comprises senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and former ministers.
The committee's formation follows heightened political activities, with parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party also urging vigilance to ensure correct voter inclusion in electoral rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple and Google Forge AI Alliance: Revamped Siri to Use Gemini Models
Apple-Google AI Alliance: Revolutionizing Siri for the Future
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing
BLOs Protest: Unheard Voices of Electoral Roll Revision
Laxmi Ratan Shukla and SIR Hearing: Cricket and Controversies