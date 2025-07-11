Kerala Education Minister Stands Firm on Extended School Hours

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has reiterated that school timings cannot be shifted to suit specific communities, as the primary concern is accommodating the interests of millions of students.

Sivankutty explained that the 30-minute extension in school hours resulted from Kerala High Court directives. Those opposing the change are encouraged to seek legal avenues for resolution.

The minister addressed criticisms from groups such as the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, highlighting the freedom to protest under the Left Democratic Front's administration, which might not be possible in states like Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)