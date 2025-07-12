Left Menu

Revolutionizing Classroom Dynamics: Kerala School's Seating Innovation Goes National

Ramavilasom Vocational Higher Secondary School (RVHSS) in Kerala has become a pioneering model for classroom innovation by eliminating traditional back benches. Inspired by a Malayalam film, the school rearranged its seating to ensure all students sit in the front, gaining national attention and imitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:09 IST
Revolutionizing Classroom Dynamics: Kerala School's Seating Innovation Goes National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ramavilasom Vocational Higher Secondary School (RVHSS) in Valakom, Kerala, is gaining nationwide recognition for its innovative classroom seating arrangement. The school has honored former student G P Nandana's academic excellence while introducing a model that eradicates the concept of backbenchers by aligning seats along the classroom walls.

This novel approach, influenced by the Malayalam film 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan', ensures equal attention to all students and has been replicated by schools in Kerala and Punjab. Vinesh Viswanathan, director of the movie, expressed surprise at the widespread adoption of an idea initially portrayed in a single scene of the film.

Thanks to the foresight of local Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and his collaboration with school leaders, this seating model fosters enhanced teacher-student interactions and could transform educational practices. Despite some critiques, the method has been supported by influential figures like Anand Mahindra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025