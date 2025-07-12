Revolutionizing Classroom Dynamics: Kerala School's Seating Innovation Goes National

Ramavilasom Vocational Higher Secondary School (RVHSS) in Valakom, Kerala, is gaining nationwide recognition for its innovative classroom seating arrangement. The school has honored former student G P Nandana's academic excellence while introducing a model that eradicates the concept of backbenchers by aligning seats along the classroom walls.

This novel approach, influenced by the Malayalam film 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan', ensures equal attention to all students and has been replicated by schools in Kerala and Punjab. Vinesh Viswanathan, director of the movie, expressed surprise at the widespread adoption of an idea initially portrayed in a single scene of the film.

Thanks to the foresight of local Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and his collaboration with school leaders, this seating model fosters enhanced teacher-student interactions and could transform educational practices. Despite some critiques, the method has been supported by influential figures like Anand Mahindra.

