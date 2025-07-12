Debate Over School Timing Reforms in Kerala Sparks Tension

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a key association of Sunni scholars, has raised objections to changes in school timings, citing possible disruptions to madrassa classes. In a statement made in Kozhikode, Samastha leader Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal emphasized the need for government dialogue.

Thangal criticized the non-negotiable stance of the General Education Minister V Sivankutty, although asserting the association's engagement with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The discourse highlights the political weight of community interests in Kerala's policy decisions, especially regarding educational reforms.

Minister Sivankutty defended the timing adjustments as compliant with Kerala High Court orders for standardized instructional time. He expressed willingness for talks with various groups, maintaining that legal directives must be upheld without compromise, amidst growing opposition from Muslim organizations.

