Odisha Student's Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Outcry for Justice

A college student in Balasore, Odisha, sets herself on fire after facing alleged sexual harassment, prompting Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik to seek intervention for justice. Despite her pleas for help, no action was taken, leading to this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deeply troubling incident has unfolded at a college in Balasore, Odisha, where a 20-year-old female student resorted to self-immolation following alleged sexual harassment by a teacher. Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, expressed his grief and called for the Governor's intervention to ensure justice for the victim.

Patnaik, who made a public statement after returning to Odisha post-spine surgery, highlighted the distressing case involving the student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. The victim, who had lived in fear for months, set herself ablaze after her earlier attempts to report the harassment went unanswered.

In his appeal, Patnaik pointed out significant lapses in the response from college authorities and government officials, emphasizing the dire need for systemic changes in handling such grievances. He urged the Governor to step in and ensure that the student receives the justice she has long sought.

