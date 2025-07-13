Left Menu

Kerala Schools Extend Academic Hours Amid Controversy

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the new academic calendar for 2025-26, introducing longer school hours and select working Saturdays to meet educational standards. This decision follows a court directive, and despite criticism from some Muslim organizations, it aligns Kerala with practices in other Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:13 IST
Kerala Schools Extend Academic Hours Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, is standing firm against criticism of the state's revised academic calendar for 2025-26, which features longer school hours and occasional Saturday classes.

The changes are designed to satisfy both national and state educational standards, mandating high school students to spend an added 30 minutes each day, barring Fridays, during 204 working days. This move has sparked opposition mainly from Muslim organizations, concerned over its impact on religious education.

The new schedule is a response to a Kerala High Court ruling that invalidated a previous calendar, found lacking proper governmental approval. Despite protests, the government insists these changes, which now include diverse educational activities, are crucial for maintaining educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025