Kerala Schools Extend Academic Hours Amid Controversy

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, is standing firm against criticism of the state's revised academic calendar for 2025-26, which features longer school hours and occasional Saturday classes.

The changes are designed to satisfy both national and state educational standards, mandating high school students to spend an added 30 minutes each day, barring Fridays, during 204 working days. This move has sparked opposition mainly from Muslim organizations, concerned over its impact on religious education.

The new schedule is a response to a Kerala High Court ruling that invalidated a previous calendar, found lacking proper governmental approval. Despite protests, the government insists these changes, which now include diverse educational activities, are crucial for maintaining educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)