Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal
A blatant misappropriation of funds at the Sabarimala shrine involving TDB employees has prompted the Kerala High Court to order a vigilance probe. The bench has expressed shock at the systemic failures and corruption, directing an immediate investigation into the significant financial discrepancies.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took decisive action, ordering a vigilance probe into a suspected misappropriation of funds by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) employees at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar have mandated the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a crime and form a team of 'competent officers' to investigate the matter. The investigation is to proceed with updates to the court within a month.
The court revealed that discrepancies in ghee sales pointed to critical failures in the board's financial management, leading to a loss of over Rs 35 lakh. The confronted misconduct underscores deeper issues of accountability and leadership within the institution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Sabarimala Sees Surge in Devotees
Kerala Minister Stands Firm on Sabarimala Tantri Position Amid Controversies
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested
Robust Security Measures Set for Sabarimala's Makaravilakku Festival
Sacred Journey: The Thiruvabharanam Procession to Sabarimala