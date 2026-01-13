Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

A blatant misappropriation of funds at the Sabarimala shrine involving TDB employees has prompted the Kerala High Court to order a vigilance probe. The bench has expressed shock at the systemic failures and corruption, directing an immediate investigation into the significant financial discrepancies.

Updated: 13-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:01 IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took decisive action, ordering a vigilance probe into a suspected misappropriation of funds by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) employees at the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar have mandated the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a crime and form a team of 'competent officers' to investigate the matter. The investigation is to proceed with updates to the court within a month.

The court revealed that discrepancies in ghee sales pointed to critical failures in the board's financial management, leading to a loss of over Rs 35 lakh. The confronted misconduct underscores deeper issues of accountability and leadership within the institution.

